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Critically Thinking with Dr. T and Dr. P - Episode 45
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357 views • May 03, 2021
PaxVobis: People who resist even considering new information that challenges a narrative or sources they feel good believing, simply lack humility. People have to be open to admitting they might be wrong, or that those they trust may be wrong. However some just lack the courage to dig deeper, they don't want to know the scary truth. Those are the blue pill people. Know when to save your energy. Don't cast your pearls among swine. Us red pill people need to stick together and have proper boundaries, physical and emotional, from those who refuse the truth. God bless you all.
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