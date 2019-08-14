PHILIPPINES: "I LOVE YOU" COMPUTER VIRUS - ARREST MADE

Investigators in the Philippines have arrested a man suspected of being linked to last week's worldwide \"love bug\" computer virus attack.



The arrest came after police raided an apartment in Manila on Monday and found some computer equipment, magazines and accessories.



The man's female live-in partner was not at home at the time of the raid, but has promised to appear before investigators.



Both are considered suspects in the case.



Local radio reports said the male suspect had denied any involvement with the virus, but an investigator said the detainee had \"opted to remain silent\".



The investigators went to the apartment in Manila's Pandacan district based on \"confidential information\" provided by informants.



The \"love bug\" computer virus is blamed for flooding computer systems in more than 20 countries with infected emails titled \"I love you\".



Philippine Internet service providers had been suggesting that the virus programmer was a 23-year-old man.



But earlier on Monday, some Philippine investigators said the suspect was a woman.



The Washington Post newspaper in the U-S reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) traced the virus to the Philippines through a fairly obvious electronic trail.



It also reported that the F-B-I was ready to seize computers used in the attack once it got permission.