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Special Investigation- Biden's Illegal Smuggling of Children Blown Wide Open
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120 views • May 27, 2021
Working with members of the US intel Community, Private Citizens and the CBP, Dan Hollaway has exposed the final piece in the Deep State's illegal child smuggling operation. This report is ground breaking and conclusive, tens of thousands of kidnapped and smuggled children need your help, please share!
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