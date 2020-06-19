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The Original Skunk Works – Nickolas Means -
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14 views • June 19, 2020
My father worked at the Lockheed Skunk works during the time of the development of many of the aircraft mentioned in this video. That was quite a time, the Kelly Johnson years.
Great video this...
Great video this...
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