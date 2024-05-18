CATASTROPHIC polling numbers for Biden and the Dems vs 'Hitler'!! 😆

Clandestine: "CATASTROPHIC polling numbers for Biden and the Dems. Trump’s poll numbers are quantifiable evidence that the Left’s propaganda is losing effectiveness. They’ve been claiming Trump is literally Hitler, nonstop for 8 years, and the People are not buying it. America wants Trump!"
https://x.com/WarClandestine/status/1791604818240286735
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.