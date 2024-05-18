Create New Account
CATASTROPHIC polling numbers for Biden and the Dems vs 'Hitler'!! 😆
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Clandestine: "CATASTROPHIC polling numbers for Biden and the Dems. Trump’s poll numbers are quantifiable evidence that the Left’s propaganda is losing effectiveness. They’ve been claiming Trump is literally Hitler, nonstop for 8 years, and the People are not buying it. America wants Trump!"


https://x.com/WarClandestine/status/1791604818240286735


magapresident donald j trumpamerica firstcampaign 2024

