Western Media tells you there's a "huge security presence in Moscow" as people place flowers for Navalny?

@maxseddon @AP @rte @BBC @CNN all seem to think its a "Revolutionary act" to place flowers here?

Well, I am actually here, there are 4 police officers, and 13 people.

https://twitter.com/BowesChay/status/1758886203212849551 https://bigcountryexpat.com/index.php/2024/02/19/he-killed-him-with-a-pencil-and-an-odd-gas-station-occurrence/

Thanks to John M for Link



