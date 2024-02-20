Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Western Media tells you there's a "huge security presence in Moscow" as people place flowers for Navalny?
channel image
The Prisoner
8973 Subscribers
Shop now
256 views
Published Yesterday

Western Media tells you there's a "huge security presence in Moscow" as people place flowers for Navalny?

@maxseddon @AP @rte @BBC @CNN all seem to think its a "Revolutionary act" to place flowers here?

Well, I am actually here, there are 4 police officers, and 13 people.

https://twitter.com/BowesChay/status/1758886203212849551 https://bigcountryexpat.com/index.php/2024/02/19/he-killed-him-with-a-pencil-and-an-odd-gas-station-occurrence/

Thanks to John M for Link

Keywords
securitymsm liesnavalny

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket