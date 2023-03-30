Mirror. Source

The "Coerced Nurse": Disabled By COVID Shot - Not Silent About Its Effects https://rumble.com/v2f8t6o-the-coerced-nurse-disabled-by-covid-shot-not-silent-about-its-effects.html | https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-coerced-nurse-disabled-by-covid-shot-not-silent-about-its-effects-video/





Quote: "Danielle Baker was an active RN (Certified Hospice and Palliative Care) for 20 years who loved her job. She spent the last 17 years caring for her patients in hospice care. In June of 2021, she was coerced into taking the COVID-19 “vaccine” after her former employer issued an email stating a July deadline if the employee’s wanted to maintain all of their benefits. Having a family to care for, she couldn’t afford to lose her job, so she reluctantly took the Pfizer jabs. Within 2.5 weeks after her last shot, she became completely disabled, suffering from severe neurological issues, demyelination of the spine, and getting the diagnosis of transverse myelitis, which her doctor confirmed was due to the Pfizer jab. Since that time, Danielle has been unable to work as she has difficulty completing even the simplest tasks such as walking and self-care. She lives in constant suffering each day, never knowing the degree of difficulty she will face each day. She has three core physicians, but has seen several other doctors in an attempt to find relief to no avail. In fact, during her last hospital admission, doctors unfamiliar with her told her she has a psychological problem and suggested they order a psychiatric evaluation. Knowing that no one filed a VAERS report on her behalf, Danielle filed her own. She sent the FDA an email explaining her situation to warn others what can happen after these shots, and to let the FDA know she was filing a VAERS report. After this email, she noticed her finalized report in the system had mysteriously disappeared. Is the FDA intentionally removing such claims of injury? Danielle is one of the first nurses to go on disability due to the COVID-19 jab in the state of Ohio and is also now on social security disability. She has an active worker’s compensation case against her former employer and hopes to become a trailblazer, opening the door for others in similar situations to seek the justice they deserve. You can help support Danielle here: https://www.givesendgo.com/G9KZJ Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/ Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia https://sonsoflibertyradio.com https://sonsoflibertymedia.com Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/ Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/ "

