And We Know 10.7.2022 So MANY TRUTHS getting to the PUBLIC! Food, Insects, ACTORS, Handlers, Bankers, VOTING! Spiritual WAR! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
October 7, 2022
You would think a day would go by without good news… however, if you do some digging you will find so many patriots doing great work exposing food poison, mosquito, nanoparticle danger, voting machine issues and the biggest of all.. HANDLERS in the ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY. Let’s look at that today with some great interviews and info we all need for a change.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1n0cey-10.7.22-so-many-truths-getting-to-the-public-food-insects-actors-handlers-b.html
