The CLIMATE SCAM... The media's relentless propaganda narrative SMASHED by Professor Ian Plimer
Published Yesterday

Geologist, Professor Ian Plimer, on the mainstream media's relentless "hottest day in the last 125,000 years" climate change propaganda:


"That's total BS... We're actually in a long cooling trend that's been going on for 4000 years. We're just coming out of the Little Ice Age. What do you think temperature will do when we come out of a Little Ice Age? Is it going to go up? Or is it going to go down?"


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ekuR3SanIMI


For more content like this, visit: https://wide-awake-media.com


