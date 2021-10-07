NO QUARANTINE, NO £2000 10 DAY HOTEL PRISON SERVICE, ALL CHARGES DROPPED

I spent 6 hours in a cell when landing from a red list country. Check out what happened. I am sharing this só people can understand how we are protected if we know our rights and to show you how we are tricked and feared into decisions that we do not want to make.This whole covid plandemic is an Act and not Law no matter what people tell you, by law they can not enforce any rules amd restrictions on to us, unless we agree to themIt is also to highlight how we must stick up for our truths and rights and always keep our power, too often we give our rights over when pressured into it