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A History Teachers Warning About Schools Today... Parents Better Wake Up! She Blows The Whistle On Their Agenda #Whistleblower
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243 views • October 08, 2021
A History Teachers Warning About Schools Today... Parents Better Wake Up! She Blows The Whistle On Their Agenda #Whistleblower
Schools are NOTHING more than communist indoctrination camps... SAD!
#Homeschool #Teachers #Whistleblower #Education #SaveTheChildren #Transhumanism #Conditioning #PreProgramming #PublicSchools #Books #CRT #CriticalRaceTheory #GenderConfusion #Indoctrination #MamaBears
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Schools are NOTHING more than communist indoctrination camps... SAD!
#Homeschool #Teachers #Whistleblower #Education #SaveTheChildren #Transhumanism #Conditioning #PreProgramming #PublicSchools #Books #CRT #CriticalRaceTheory #GenderConfusion #Indoctrination #MamaBears
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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