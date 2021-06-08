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Revolution (2012) - Nanotech, Bioweapons, and the Reset of Time/Revealing of Beast
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126 views • June 08, 2021
We decode some highlights from this remarkable series from 2012. We recorded two sessions for this video because we kept finding more that really begged inclusion!
See also this blog post as a collateral resource.
A full HD version can be streamed or downloaded here: https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Revolution2012Reset.mp4
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/10/revolution-nbc-illuminati-mind-control.html
Revolution (NBC) - Illuminati Mind-Control Programming
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
See also this blog post as a collateral resource.
A full HD version can be streamed or downloaded here: https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Revolution2012Reset.mp4
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/10/revolution-nbc-illuminati-mind-control.html
Revolution (NBC) - Illuminati Mind-Control Programming
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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