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Revolution (2012) - Nanotech, Bioweapons, and the Reset of Time/Revealing of Beast
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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126 views • June 08, 2021
We decode some highlights from this remarkable series from 2012. We recorded two sessions for this video because we kept finding more that really begged inclusion!

See also this blog post as a collateral resource.

A full HD version can be streamed or downloaded here: https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Revolution2012Reset.mp4

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/10/revolution-nbc-illuminati-mind-control.html
Revolution (NBC) - Illuminati Mind-Control Programming

Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

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