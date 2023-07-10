I Will Triumph In The Works Of Thy Hands, O LORD-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 9 2023

Have you ever stopped to think about how much a basketball, football or golf club is worth in your hands? Less than a hundred bucks, and that's on a good day. But in the hands of Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Tiger Woods, they're worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Whose hands you put something in makes a huge difference. Think about holding a couple of nails, how valuable would they be in your hands? But put nails into the hands of Jesus Christ to shed His blood, and that provides salvation. Christian, whose hands have you put your hopes, your dreams and yes, even your troubles into? Your hands or His hands?



"For thou, LORD, hast made me glad through thy work: I will triumph in the works of thy hands." Psalm 92:4 (KJB)



Psalm 92 is a short but mighty psalm, and it is an excellent illustration of the importance of putting yourself into the right hands. First and foremost, your hands cannot solve your problems, and indeed are likely the cause of them. All week long at the Bookstore, we have been having our 'Dependence Day' Sale on books and stuff. But the title of that sale is more than a mere 'play on words', it shows we, as blood-bought Christians, are dependent on Jesus Christ for every breath we take, every morsel of food we eat and every beat of our heart. We live in a world where every day we read posts about taking control, seizing the day, and working like a boss, when the exact opposite is true. Arrested on the road to Damascus, the 'alpha male' Saul came face to face with the risen Lord Jesus, and very wisely put it all into His hands. Do you desire to flourish? Then you need the right place to be planted.

