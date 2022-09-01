POLIO: MERCK - CANCER - S V 4 0 and AIDS in VACCINES - ADMISSION BY Dr Maurice Hilleman

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https://youtu.be/-uGWut6IRfA



https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-31-polio-vaccines-are-the-problem-not-the-solution.html



A top Merck vaccine scientist (Dr. Maurice Hilleman, the developer of the MMR vaccine for Merck) admits the presence of the deadly SIMIAN-VIRUS 40 (SV40) in Polio vaccines.



After discoverying VACCINE-DERIVED POLIOVIRUS in London sewage, the JCVI advised that an Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) booster be offered to all children under 9 in London boroughs.



Finding the polio virus in the sewage of cities where people frequently fly into from countries where the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)is still being used, has been happening pretty much every year for the past 2 decades or so.



The polio vaccine never eradicated “polio”. They simply renamed the symptoms associated with “polio” to make it look like polio disappeared. The only people being infected with a “polio virus” today are those who were vaccinated for it with the live, oral polio vaccine (OPV).

