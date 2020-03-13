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Great Survival Tip!
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22 views • March 13, 2020
Would you like to know how to live without a job? The secret is to find a purpose for living which is bigger than making money! Find something that will help others and then reach out to people with it. In particular, you can encourage others to quit the system too!
This approach to life is radically different; but this video will help you to get an idea about what to expect and how to go about getting out there to reach the world with a message of hope!
Click here http://goo.gl/7tUeiT to read an article which goes into more detail on this topic.
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here
http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Info:
Song: Gods in other people
Artist: The Passion HIFI
Album: free Hip hop beats for you
Website: www.soundclick.com/bands/page_songInfo.cfm?bandID=156970&songID=12557270
Song: Trust in my love
Artist: Jan Man
Album:Our Music Box
Website:https://ourmusicbox.com/search-result...
#EndTimeSurvivors
#VoicesInTheWilderness
This approach to life is radically different; but this video will help you to get an idea about what to expect and how to go about getting out there to reach the world with a message of hope!
Click here http://goo.gl/7tUeiT to read an article which goes into more detail on this topic.
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here
http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj]
and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com
Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
***
Music Info:
Song: Gods in other people
Artist: The Passion HIFI
Album: free Hip hop beats for you
Website: www.soundclick.com/bands/page_songInfo.cfm?bandID=156970&songID=12557270
Song: Trust in my love
Artist: Jan Man
Album:Our Music Box
Website:https://ourmusicbox.com/search-result...
#EndTimeSurvivors
#VoicesInTheWilderness
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