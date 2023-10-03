Create New Account
Donald Trump: The Judge conceded the statute of limitations apply on transactions that closed prior to 2014
🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump says that the Judge has conceded that the statute of limitations are in effect on transactions that have closed prior to 2014, which he says makes up 80%, are now out of the case.


https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1708951291051798741?s=20

Keywords
nyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt

