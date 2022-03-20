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Many portals being opened to bring back COVID19 Coronavirus human extermination fallen angel devils
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172 views • March 20, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). The millions and millions of Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” pastors and religious Christian freak hordes are redefining Bible verses to rebel against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers and stealing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, in order to bring back millions of “COVID19 biochemical weapon humanoid species extermination” fallen angel devils and returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars from the abyss. These End Times apostate harlot Church’s religious Christian freaks are redefining Bible verse to remove all of God’s spiritual protection by replacing him with “women’s head coverings rebellion” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” Jezebel and “love and light fake Christianity” Sananda Jesus and “unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes” Mammon, so that they can get abortion legalized to use its black magic child sacrifice energy to open up all the star gate wormhole portals to bring back all the “COVID19 biochemical weapon humanoid species extermination” fallen angels and returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar NWO globalist elites from the abyss to exterminate and replace the human specie and humanoid species. They are suicidal maniacs. They want to receive God’s judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. The Holy Spirit in us real Christian kamikaze warriors are restraining the spirit of the AntiChrist and all hell from breaking loose on the earth, as we get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons every day from next door homes and rooms. However, once we real Christians are raptured into heaven, there will be no Holy Spirit to hold back the spirit of the AntiChrist from killing 99% of the humanoid species or making them into COVID19 hive-mind Borg transhumanism zombie child sex slaves. Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors are hiding all of this 100% truth of God, and condoning Satan Lucifer and his evils by their silence out of fear of getting assassinated and ridiculed by their church donators, and their families slaughtered, and all their income cut off, and attacked by demons all day long, and attacked by witchcraft & psychic attacks all day, and their children kidnapped by Hillary Clinton’s CPS as child sex slaves for the reptilian hybrid earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch feminist globalist elites to be tortured & lesbian raped & sacrificed & eaten, and their leftover human meat thrown into the McDonald’s restaurant and supermarket GMO & organic food. They will have billions of humans’ blood on their hands for modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the 100% truth of God we real Christians share to them, in order to make it safe from assassinations and ridicule from church donators, so that they can stick their middle finger up at God and insult Jesus’ self-sacrificial love. They are covering-up all the truth for Satan Lucifer and keeping it hidden from God’s people. Kick all these pastors and 99% religious Christian freak hordes out of your churches, and speak 100% of God’s truth, so that everyone comes to try to kill you frantically to silence you, and everyone will leave you thinking that you are a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac, just like they thought Jesus was, so that God’s house may be cleansed of this religious gutter scum filth people.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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