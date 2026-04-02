Drone hit sparks major fire at British company Castrol in Erbil

Wednesday morning doesn't start with coffee, a Shahed drone with its distinctive sound, reached the British oil refinery Castrol in Erbil Iraqi Kurdistan. Video showed a massive explosion at the facility, triggering a massive fire that engulfed warehouses and logistics materials, sending thick black smoke billowing into the city, which has become a key site for retaliation for the US-Israeli war on Iran. The facility located in a strategic industrial area on Erbil-Mosul road, is owned by Sardar Group, the exclusive distributor for the British lubricant brand, is part of BP Group that acquired Castrol in 2000. According to the latest information, the facility includes storage warehouses and operational offices. Kurdish media reported at least two strikes, while extinguishing the fire, the plant was again targeted by drone. The source described the damage as extensive due to the highly flammable nature of the stored materials, while confirming that no staff on site were injured.

This incident has heightened tensions and highlighted the attacks on energy infrastructure in the region, which are entirely fueled by US-Israeli war machine. The drone strike was allegedly carried out by operator of Iraqi resistance forces, Saraya Awliya al-Dam, in Erbil, which has begun targeting foreign companies on Iraqi soil. The Iraqi resistance has declared a decisive response to any attack on Gaza, any threat on Iran, so every NATO and US facility in Iraq is now a target!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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