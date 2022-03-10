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Klaus Schwab & Hunter Biden Connected To Ukraine Bio-Labs
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52 views • March 10, 2022
Klaus Schwab & Hunter Biden Connected To Ukraine Bio-Labs
A closer examination of the Pentagon funded bio-labs in Ukraine brings up all the usual suspects - sounds like money laundering to me. They all pay into each others Foundations and avoid taxation.
De-populate the "elite" bastards at the hangman's noose
source:
InfoWars
A closer examination of the Pentagon funded bio-labs in Ukraine brings up all the usual suspects - sounds like money laundering to me. They all pay into each others Foundations and avoid taxation.
De-populate the "elite" bastards at the hangman's noose
source:
InfoWars
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