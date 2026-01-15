BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
U.S. GEARS UP FOR NEW WAR ON IRAN
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
110 views • 2 days ago

U.S. Gears Up For New War On Iran

The United States appears to be preparing to attack Iran over claims of violence against protesters, in a move that could spark a dangerous war in the Middle East.

The protests broke out in Iran on December 28 as a result of the worsening economic conditions, and turned violent on January 2 after President Donald Trump set a red line, vowing to punish Tehran if protesters are killed.

Trump renewed his threats on January 12, saying that Iran has begun to cross his red line, and that he has some “very strong” military options.

Trump was reportedly presented with options including strikes, in addition to others involving cyber operation options and psychological campaigns to disrupt Iranian command structures, communications and state-run media.

Despite Trump’s threats, large crowds of Iranians gathered in Tehran and other cities across the Islamic Republic to show support for the government.

The intensity of protests also decreased. Responding to this, Trump on January 13 told Iranian protesters that “help is on its way.”

On January 14, Iranian authorities held a mass funeral of 300 security personnel who were killed in the protests. Reports from Iranian monitoring groups revealed that the death toll from the protests has exceeded 2,000 people, including both protesters and security personnel.

Tehran reportedly told regional countries, from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirate to Turkey, that U.S. bases on their territories will be attacked if the U.S. targets Iran.

In response to this threat, the U.S. began withdrawing troops from key bases in the region, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Israel also began preparing for war, deploying additional air defense batteries, and opening bomb shelters in several areas.

Despite all of this escalation, Trump said later in the day that Washington had been informed that the killing of protesters in Iran has ceased and that the Islamic Republic will not be carrying out executions.

These remarks were mostly just an attempt to deceive Tehran. The decision to attack Iran was likely taken by the U.S. even before the protests. The main goals of any attack could include the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and missile programs. Tehran’s failure to respond appropriately could cause more internal unrest.

https://southfront.press/us-new-war-on-iran/

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
