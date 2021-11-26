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139) Relatório Campra demonstra envenenamento da população no Parlamento Andaluz
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23 views • November 26, 2021
Créditos À LAQUINTA COLUMNA: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8
EL INFORME CAMPRA QUE DEMUESTRA EL ENVENENAMIENTO DE LA POBLACIÓN CON LAS VACUNAS LLEGA AL PARLAMENTO ANDALUZ: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ELINFORMECAMPRALLEGAALPARLAMENTOANDALUZ:0
Estudos de Pablo Campra: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
EL INFORME CAMPRA QUE DEMUESTRA EL ENVENENAMIENTO DE LA POBLACIÓN CON LAS VACUNAS LLEGA AL PARLAMENTO ANDALUZ: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/ELINFORMECAMPRALLEGAALPARLAMENTOANDALUZ:0
Estudos de Pablo Campra: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
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