The Great Reset: You Will Be Born Again The Devil's Way

The devil hates God but also wants to be like God. We must be born again to inherit God's kingdom. We must be born again to remain living in satan's kingdom. When Jesus returns it will be like trying to find a needle in a haystack that is the world to find people living by faith in Jesus. The devil destroys faith with his spirit of fear that is in us if we are not born again and converted through Christ.





The whole world becomes religious worshipping the devil as God and will not know it. The internet will keep exploding with people talking about God is the greatest, but which God? Sadly because of the times we live in, most people will not be able to test the spirit of those people. They would just be glad that everyone is finding God/Christ.





The devil in wanting to be like the most High will also have to try to deceive the very elect which will be like trying to deceive angels in heaven. Since his efforts will fail, his character will change and manifest in those who are spiritually desolate, but pay God lip service.





You will not see the character of the devil against God's people worldwide until the devil has most of God's people on his side and marked as his children. Those against Elijah was Israel, those against Jesus was his people the Jews. Those who killed off the prophets of God was Israel: God's people.





The devil does the ground work so that when he is ready to manifest his character for all to see, they cannot see it because they now believe evil is good and good is evil.









