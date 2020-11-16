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Reiner Fuellmich Interview with Patrick Bet-David - RT-PCR Fraud - Nov. 13, 2020
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56 views • November 16, 2020
Patrick Bet-David has a virtual sit down with consumer protection trial lawyer Reiner Fuellmich to talk about the Coronavirus and his work on the German Corona investigation committee.
Dr Reiner Fuellmich is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee, which since July 10, 2020, has been listening to large number of international scientists’ and experts’ testimonies, to find answers to questions about the pandemic, being asked by people worldwide.
Corona Investigative Committee Website:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Corona Lawsuit Website:
https://www.corona-schadensersatzklage.de
Reiner Fuellmich Law Firm Website:
https://www.fuellmich.com/kontakt/
Original video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpOzHHJmy7g&;feature=youtu.be
Dr Reiner Fuellmich is one of four members of the German Corona Investigative Committee, which since July 10, 2020, has been listening to large number of international scientists’ and experts’ testimonies, to find answers to questions about the pandemic, being asked by people worldwide.
Corona Investigative Committee Website:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Corona Lawsuit Website:
https://www.corona-schadensersatzklage.de
Reiner Fuellmich Law Firm Website:
https://www.fuellmich.com/kontakt/
Original video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpOzHHJmy7g&;feature=youtu.be
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