Andrew Bridgen on the M.O.A.R. Data

We are joined by Australia's Dr Paul Oosterhuis (https://twitter.com/dragonfishy) and Winston Smith to analyse this initial M.O.A.R data on New Zealand's excess deaths from the Covid jabs.Show more
FSMB (Federation of State Medical Boards) interview from 2022 here - https://rumble.com/v1lbjvd-the-dark-truth-of-americas-federation-of-state-medical-boards.html?mref=s9inf&mc=5hion
