SHE WANTS HIM TO RATE HER !!

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I'm pretty sure that's what is technically called "Negging", classic opening score of a "4". That means he actually rates her as a 7 to 8.
(Negging- The act of insulting someone or something with a backhanded compliment or with qualified approval, especially as a ploy to lower the self-esteem of a person or cheapen an object before showing romantic interest or making an offer.)