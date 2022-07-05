X22 REPORT Ep. 2815b - People Awake & United Ends the [DS] Control, The Swamp is Being Drained

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical news Ep. 2815b - July 4, 2022

People Awake & United Ends The [DS] Control, The Swamp Is Being Drained

The [DS] is trapped in their own agenda, nothing has worked to convince the people that Trump is bad, actually is has had the opposite effect. The people are now coming together under Trump. The people are awake and are coming united under a patriot, the [DS] has lost control. The swamp is being drained and the people will drain the criminal syndicate in government. The people are taking back control and the [DS] is panicking, Biden will be removed, a change of batter is coming and the [DS] is ready to push chaos, countermeasures are already in place and everything they try will fail.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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