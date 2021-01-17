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Simon Says! Blackouts? Civil War? Biden Blocked? What's Going To Happen Between Sunday the 17th to the 20th? - Update Jan. 16th/2021 {MIRROR}
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1587 views • January 17, 2021
Thank you to Simon Parkes. This man has gone from 1000 subscribers on YT to over 650,000 in just a few days. Parkes is the "IT" guy of the moment and a true viral sensation... and Q-Anon insider.
Find the original on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kwp0JVsGkjyD/
I don't agree with a lot of what he says... but he's entertaining. We are in for a ride either way...
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
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Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
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Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Your Life Energy: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Find the original on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kwp0JVsGkjyD/
I don't agree with a lot of what he says... but he's entertaining. We are in for a ride either way...
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Your Life Energy: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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