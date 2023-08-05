JUST IN: Hunter busted attempting to sell US energy assets to China

🔌Hunter tried to sell US energy assets to China🔌He even helped facilitate the sale of a cobalt mine to China
What has Joe’s energy policy been? Solar panels & electric batteries–which benefits China. Who does that benefit?? THE CHINESE.
The American people are being set up while the Bidens get rich.
https://twitter.com/RepDonaldsPress/status/1687855994012073984?s=20
