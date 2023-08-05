Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JUST IN: Hunter busted attempting to sell US energy assets to China
channel image
GalacticStorm
2082 Subscribers
Shop now
110 views
Published 20 hours ago

🔌Hunter tried to sell US energy assets to China🔌He even helped facilitate the sale of a cobalt mine to China

What has Joe’s energy policy been? Solar panels & electric batteries–which benefits China. Who does that benefit?? THE CHINESE.


The American people are being set up while the Bidens get rich.


https://twitter.com/RepDonaldsPress/status/1687855994012073984?s=20

Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket