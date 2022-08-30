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German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Proactively Blames Russia for EU Energy Crisis
The 🇺🇸US Ordered Germany To Sanction THE NEW Nord Stream 2 BACK In 2021 Just Before It Start Operating❗️❗️
💥 Nord Stream 2 Is A Tool For Putin's Aggression Across Europe
I'm Not Being Hateful But The EU Deserve What's Coming To It.
Stupidity Has A Price And Severe Consequences💯
Thank All Your NATO's Leaders ''WEF PUPPETS'' 😉