German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Proactively Blames Russia for EU Energy Crisis





The 🇺🇸US Ordered Germany To Sanction THE NEW Nord Stream 2 BACK In 2021 Just Before It Start Operating❗️❗️





💥 Nord Stream 2 Is A Tool For Putin's Aggression Across Europe





I'm Not Being Hateful But The EU Deserve What's Coming To It.





Stupidity Has A Price And Severe Consequences💯





Thank All Your NATO's Leaders ''WEF PUPPETS'' 😉