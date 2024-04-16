HOW NOT TO RETURN A BBQ SECURITY GUARD SHOOTS MAN !!

How not to return a BBQ.

A man entered the Phillips 66 gas station on the corner of College Avenue and Poplar Street. The man was asked to leave by a contracted security guard, who pushed him back, video shows.





The man pulled a Glock pistol with an extended magazine from a holster, which prompted the security guard to “fire in self-defense,” police said, using his sidearm to unload more than a dozen rounds. The man, 39, then shot back, police said, wounding the security guard in the thigh, and the guard responded with six more rounds from a shoulder-carried shotgun.





Police records indicate that shortly before the encounter, Harrison had pulled his SUV into the gas station parking lot, along with a commercial barbecue smoker attached to a hitch. He “attempted to begin barbecuing” and was asked to leave by Santiago. Instead, Harrison followed the guard inside, where the gunfight ensued.





Sunpreet Singh, who owns the station, said he heard from his staffers that they had asked Harrison to move away for safety reasons.





The man was identified by police sources as Don Harrison Jr. of Brewerytown. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Autopsy records show that he was struck multiple times in the face and torso.