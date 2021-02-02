The Criminals exposed themselves - A stolen election, a master sting operation. Juan O'Savin

n this video, Juan addresses foreign interference by the United Kingdom, the compromise of the courts, and what may or may not happen next. President will use Martial Law and the Insurrection. Juan O Savin has documented the treason and conspiracy surrounding the massive election fraud committed by the Deep State and its agents of both Democratic and Republican parties, as well as, co-conspirators: big tech, mass media, Associated Press, and the New York Times; the list is long! The only way people will comprehend the driving force behind the deep state and why many of us are so passionate to get people to wake up; is to watch, learn, and listen to: The Fall of the C A B A L.



No person in their right mind, no person with half a heart, no person who believes in God, would stand for what these people are about. Not to mention the love for our country, the honor for our Constitution, or the love and protection of all lives.



We're saddened that many Dems & luke-warm Republicans are blind to God's honest truth; what's at stake here.

It's NOT about political parties, or which side wins or loses, it's 100% about evil vs God.

Most people have no idea, nor will they take time to really learn; and because of this our country is on the brink of no return, we will all suffer like you never knew possible.