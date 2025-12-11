BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: John Carpay—Bill C-9 Threatens Our Rights and Freedoms
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
116 followers
46 views • 3 days ago

December 11, 2025: My guest this week is Mr. John Carpay, founder and president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF). We discuss Bill C-9 and other censorious and freedom-threatening legislation being pushed forward by the Liberal government. John speaks about the recent agreement between the Liberals and the Bloc to amend “hate crime” legislation to eliminate the long-standing exemption for speech based on religious beliefs and scriptural texts (such as the Bible, the Qur’an and the Torah). We also refer to John’s book, Corrupted by Fear, which draws parallels between censorship and dictatorial edicts during the 1930s in Germany and in Canada during the Covid years.

Learn more about the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms here: https://www.jccf.ca Call or write your local MP—regardless of political affiliation and tell him (or her) to vote AGAINST Bill C-9.


censorshipsupreme courthitlerfreedomsparliamentjusticelegislationrightsreligious freedomhatechp canadadictatorchartercdnpolijohn carpaypawlowskichp talkschristian heritagejccfreimercarneyjustice centrebill c-9
