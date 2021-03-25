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The 'Woke mob' ruined her career over old tweets: Teen Vogue's Alexei Mccammond
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10 views • March 25, 2021
Moments after Rachel Levine was confirmed by the Senate as the nation’s assistant secretary of health, political commentator Michael Knowles comments on what this means for the country, and reacts to the latest big example of 'corporate cancel culture' at work over the resignation of Teen Vogue's Alexei McCammond, over tweets of hers from when she was 17 years old. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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