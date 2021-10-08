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ATTY TOM RENZ HAS MORE MEDICARE (CMS) WHISTLEBLOWERS! SPREAD THE WORD!
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512 views • October 08, 2021
Tom Renz gives speech in Colorado over the weekend of Sept 18th. All backup links in details section of video below.
https://renz-law.com/
Renz Law Presentation pdf for download:
https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://renz-law.com/wp-content/uploads/covid-presentation-sept-2021.pdf
Uttar Pradesh article (page1):
https://covidcalltohumanity.org/2021/08/19/indias-uttar-pradesh-moving-towards-being-covid-free-ivermectin-central-to-virus-control/
Medicare Statistics (page3):
https://www.statista.com/topics/1167/medicare/
Spending on Remdesivir (page7):
https://www.kff.org/policy-watch/funding-for-health-care-providers-during-the-pandemic-an-update/
Remdesivir Adverse Events (page8):
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmoa2007764
Ivermectin approved on NIH website (page12):
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
Comirnaty - Pfizer knew covid cases will increase after post dose2 (page19):
https://www.fda.gov/media/152176/download
Regulatory action (page20&21):
https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download
Shedding – Spreading Variants! (page22):
https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf
Shedding Studies (page23):
https://www.fda.gov/media/89036/download
https://renz-law.com/
Renz Law Presentation pdf for download:
https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://renz-law.com/wp-content/uploads/covid-presentation-sept-2021.pdf
Uttar Pradesh article (page1):
https://covidcalltohumanity.org/2021/08/19/indias-uttar-pradesh-moving-towards-being-covid-free-ivermectin-central-to-virus-control/
Medicare Statistics (page3):
https://www.statista.com/topics/1167/medicare/
Spending on Remdesivir (page7):
https://www.kff.org/policy-watch/funding-for-health-care-providers-during-the-pandemic-an-update/
Remdesivir Adverse Events (page8):
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmoa2007764
Ivermectin approved on NIH website (page12):
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
Comirnaty - Pfizer knew covid cases will increase after post dose2 (page19):
https://www.fda.gov/media/152176/download
Regulatory action (page20&21):
https://www.fda.gov/media/151733/download
Shedding – Spreading Variants! (page22):
https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf
Shedding Studies (page23):
https://www.fda.gov/media/89036/download
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