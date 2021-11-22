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APOSTASY FROM THE FAITH
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20 views • November 22, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Jude 1:5-16. The people of Israel were once slaves in Egypt (Exodus chapter 1). God rescued them through Moses (Exodus chapters 5-12). But they did not trust God enough to enter the land that God had promised to give them. So they died in the desert (Hebrews 3:17). Jesus called his death an ‘exodus’ (departure) (Luke 9:31) that would rescue his people from evil. Lack of trust in him, too, will lead to God’s judgement. The false teachers in their pride and desire for women were like the bad angels. Those angels did not ‘keep’ their proper position. So God ‘kept’ them in chains and in darkness until the day of judgement. If God judges even angels, he will judge men and women too.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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