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THESE MUSICIANS DIED IN 2020-21. HOW MANY WERE KILLED BY THE COVID VACCINATION BEFORE THEIR TIME?
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221 views • May 09, 2022
Some were very old but others...in their 20's. You cannot tell me some were not robbed of their lives and us of their talents. So much has been stolen from so many but it continues.
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