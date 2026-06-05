Everything’s Trying to Eat My Garden and Unfiltered Ramblings from the Non-Toxic Home Gardens

MORE info is below, plus the bestest, most wonderfulest, mostest fanstasticestest links that you ever did see! They’re so purty.





As Dave says, I got a “little amped” in this video, mostly about people who have never homesteaded/ tried to grow their own food, yet they have such big feelings and opinions on it. I have pet peeves. That is one. I don’t edit my videos as it feels insincere to me to do so, plus home girl doesn’t have time for that.





I didn’t notice it when recording, but compared to all previous years, growth this year is seriously stunted, in both of my gardens (very different soils/ microclimates), in my pots, and outside my gardens as well. There are a lot of things lining up for a worldwide famine, but the toxicity of the environment at large (nnEMFS, toxic air, toxic water, dying soil life) is going to be a massive contributing factor.





The one exception is my garlic. We’re such good buds. It’s so strong and manly.





In another follow-up, I have since put bird netting all around my South side garden, around the outside of the fence. I basically stretched it out and piled it up out a couple of feet or so, as I had it. Groundhogs seem to hate the stuff. Thus far…. I’m hopeful.





I’m making progress towards getting at least one of the groundhogs trapped. Peanut butter, putting the trap right by their den, and covering the trap with junk seems to be appealing. I’ll try again next week, but right now I’m happy to be going in the right direction!





Some topics:

- Microchips in pets and humans.

- Trap and release (relocation) is not, in fact, humane.

- Groundhogs were my problem last year. I thought it was deer. I was wrong. Oh boy. So I’m fencing out groundhogs and working on trapping them.

- Rabbit fencing that has worked for me since 2021!

- Voles. Pill bugs. Cut worms. I need a nap. I’m so tired. Homesteading and making everything from scratch is hard, yo.





Indiana Criminalizes Homelessness, Hates Seeds, and Hates You: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/indiana-criminalizes-homelessness





Indiana Admits We’re in a Surveillance State: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/indiana-just-cant-help-disclosing





Poisoned by the Neighbors (But the Elite WILL Pay): https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/laundry-fumes-from-neighbors-the





I just fermented my garlic scapes, which Dave takes about a teaspoon of daily. It’s good medicine!





EASY Fermenting Tutorial for FREE Probiotics: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/diy-probiotics-easy-fermenting-tutorial-for-beginners





The Best Foraging Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books





Homesteading Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-homesteading-books-and-websites





Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books – Save money on cleaning products!





The Winter Harvest Handbook: https://amzn.to/4fVG6Us





If the vole trapping box works, I’ll share that with you later.





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