'CHICAGO 4 FAT WOMEN COPS LOOSE SUSPECT DAH!

INSANE! 4 FAT ASS WOMEN COPS CAN'T CONTAIN ONE SKINNY BLACK MAN DAH! THESE OBESE FEMALE BETTER LAYOFF THE DONUTS AND DO THE JOB THEY WERE PAID TO DO. I'LL BET THEY GET PAID $100,000 EACH. THE WORLD HAS TO BE LAUGHING AT FAT STUPID AMERICANS. THEY'RE THE THE FATEST HUMANS ON THE PLANE NOW. IMY WIFE AND I WENT TO A BOX STORE YESTERDAY IN OUR SMALL TOWN AND THESE STUPID PEOPLE WERE BUYING HUGE TV'S. THESE INSANE PEOPLE BETTER NOT COME TO MY DOOR WHEN THEIR 3 DAYS OF FOOD RUNS OUT WHEN THE COLLAPSE HAPPENS! THE BIBLE DECLARES A VEIL OF DELUSION WILL BE COST OVER HUMANITY IN THE TRIBULATION AND WE'RE THERE FOLKS. THE AVERAGE AMERICAN HAS GONE INSANE NOW...WAKEUP AND GET GUNS AND AMMO. YOU'LL NEED IT THE ILLEGALS AND FAT AMERICANS COME FOR YOUR STUFF DAH...