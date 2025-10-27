CHAPTER 13.5 HOW THE MOVIE PLAYS OUT

This chapter describes how the Q Alliance has implemented the fictitious reality they have imposed on the world in order to wake up the masses. Nothing we see is real and the chess game is already completed. What we can observe is just a simulated "replay" for us to enjoy and absorb individually, leading hopefully to a mass awakening of our collective conciousness.





The book can be found on amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976





Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid





LINK FOR DONATIONS TO THE AUTHOR BELOW. BLESS YOU ALL!





BTC:1NZBf5XHUKyVduVQEk5UFkkWfXoKMasqja

ETHEREUM: 0x25ee6f527b64bb3f5f5dbf0c687f7dfec6e94596

SOLANA: CrziFChfRawmBxZeyFRBWWEWXVVsdHULkzhkMbxQoDN3

XRP: rULK2nBzBLwyryYCb5gfCo4jG5cQCH1hHX