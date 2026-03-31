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The Frights’ Marc Finn - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 617
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On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Marc Finn, drummer of the surf punk band, The Frights, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Ready When You Are Tour with Flycatcher, Remo Drive, Liily, and Buddha Trixie. The Frights is currently supporting their newest album, Ready When You Are.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

C&C Custom Drum Kit (20" x 13" Kick Drum, 13" x 8" Rack Tom, 16" x 15" Floor Tom) - https://www.candcdrumsusa.com/

Supraphonic-style Snare Drum (14" x 5.5") - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yZZ6ZW

Remo Controlled Sound Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MKKdKo

Remo Emperor Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/KBBdB9

Evans EMAD Clear Bass Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/m44y41

Paiste 2002 Ride (20") Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/L00d0Y

Paiste 2002 Ride (22") Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xJJ6Jv

Paiste Masters Thin Ride (20") Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DWWdWd

Paiste Giant Beat Hi-Hats (13") Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9VVdV3

Innovative Percussion 3A Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/rEENE3

Innovative Percussion 9A Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/5kk0kN


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 8, 2025

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH THE FRIGHTS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/frightsband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/thefrights


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Skip Intro

01:10 Drum Kit

07:45 Cymbals

10:05 Drumsticks


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


Keywords
digital tour busgear mastersthe frightsthe frights digital tour busthe frights gear mastersthe frights gearthe frights rigthe frights interviewthe frights bandthe frights musicgear the frightsrig the frightsmarc finnmarc finn drummermarc finn drum kitmarc finn drum setmarc finn drumsmarc finn musicianthe frights drummerthe frights drum kitthe frights drum setthe frights drumsthe frights musicianmarc finn rigmarc finn gear
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:38Skip Intro

01:10Drum Kit

07:45Cymbals

10:05Drumsticks

11:27End Screen

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy