The Frights’ Marc Finn - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 617

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On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Marc Finn, drummer of the surf punk band, The Frights, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Ready When You Are Tour with Flycatcher, Remo Drive, Liily, and Buddha Trixie. The Frights is currently supporting their newest album, Ready When You Are.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
C&C Custom Drum Kit (20" x 13" Kick Drum, 13" x 8" Rack Tom, 16" x 15" Floor Tom) - https://www.candcdrumsusa.com/
Supraphonic-style Snare Drum (14" x 5.5") - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yZZ6ZW
Remo Controlled Sound Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MKKdKo
Remo Emperor Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/KBBdB9
Evans EMAD Clear Bass Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/m44y41
Paiste 2002 Ride (20") Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/L00d0Y
Paiste 2002 Ride (22") Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xJJ6Jv
Paiste Masters Thin Ride (20") Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DWWdWd
Paiste Giant Beat Hi-Hats (13") Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/9VVdV3
Innovative Percussion 3A Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/rEENE3
Innovative Percussion 9A Drumsticks - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/5kk0kN
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - November 8, 2025
Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL
KEEP UP WITH THE FRIGHTS:
Facebook - https://facebook.com/frightsband
Instagram - https://instagram.com/thefrights
FOLLOW US:
Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus
Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:38 Skip Intro
01:10 Drum Kit
07:45 Cymbals
10:05 Drumsticks
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
Affiliate Disclosure:
Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!
00:00Introduction
00:38Skip Intro
01:10Drum Kit
07:45Cymbals
10:05Drumsticks
11:27End Screen