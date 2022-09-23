The Sane Asylum #47 - 22 September 2022 - Guest: Robert Phoenix

The Sane Asylum #47 Thursday, September 22: The brilliant Jungian Astromythicist Robert Phoenix (www.fifteenminutesovflame.com & www.robertphoenix.com) returns for his regular monthly appearance on his birthday! We will discuss the validity of the chatter surrounding September 24th. Will the shit truly hit the fan?
