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The only Congress member to release a statement opposing Juneteenth: Rep. Matt Rosendale to Newsmax
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10 views • June 19, 2021
Representative Matt Rosendale of Montana is the lone member of Congress to have released a statement opposing the vote on declaring Juneteenth a Federal holiday. Rosendale speaks to Newsmax about the ideologies it represents, identity politics, and 'calling an ace, an ace.' - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10PM ET on Newsmax
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