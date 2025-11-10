Israel reacts to Turkey issuing Bibi arrest warrant & on other Zionists

Israel reacts to Turkey issuing an arrest warrant for Bibi and other Zionists.

Net closes on Netanyahu

👉 Eight countries – Turkey, Slovenia, Lithuania, Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy and Canada – are ready to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes and genocide in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports

🇹🇷 Turkish prosecutors have already issued warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir, banning them from entering or even flying through Turkish airspace

Unverified reports from Israel’s Channel 14 claim Turkey is forming an operational unit of around 2,000 soldiers to deploy in Gaza.

This comes just days after Turkey issued international arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, over alleged war crimes.

In response, Israeli officials reiterated that “no Turkish troops will be allowed into Palestine or Gaza under any circumstances.”

So far, no independent or official confirmation of Turkish troop mobilization exists. Ankara has signaled readiness to participate in humanitarian or stabilization missions, but Israel and the U.S. are quietly shaping a separate multinational force that excludes Turkey.

The Telegraph reports that Serbia has approved a Trump family–backed hotel project on a historic Belgrade site bombed by NATO in 1999.

Jared Kushner’s investment firm, Affinity Partners, plans to build a $500 million luxury complex there.

The Serbian parliament voted 130–40 to fast-track the redevelopment.

Opposition groups are protesting the decision, calling the site a sacred war memorial. “The demolition of the Generalstab must not happen. We will defend it,” activists declared, denouncing the project as a betrayal of Serbia’s history and NATO’s victims.

Supporters argue the development will boost Belgrade’s tourism sector and strengthen ties with the Trump administration. Pre-sales for the new hotel have already begun online.