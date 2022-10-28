Top Chinese Communist Officials and Their Families Flee in Haste

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https://gnews.org/articles/493143
Summary：10/26/2022 Miles Guo Live: Top Chinese Communist officials and their families fled in haste for help, knowing full well that Xi Jinping would surely recover all their wealth and families from overseas to China