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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. OK To Be A 'Jacked' Christian?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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10 views • September 23, 2022

On today's show we stress the importance of the body of Christ to be a healthy and strong as possible to carry out our Heavenly assignments here on Earth.


Why Christians Should Care About Fitness

From:


The Gospel Coalition

Erik Thoennes and Jeremy Treat discuss the importance of caring for our bodies. https://bit.ly/3UwfrjX


Then we Rock the point home with some praise and worship from Lovewar!

 "Keep Your Hands Off My Stuff"

Title: Keep Your Hands Off My Stuff

Album: Soak Your Brain

Year: 1993


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Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

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The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

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