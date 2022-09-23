Create New Account
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. OK To Be A 'Jacked' Christian?
10 views
channel image
US Sports Radio
Published 2 months ago |

On today's show we stress the importance of the body of Christ to be a healthy and strong as possible to carry out our Heavenly assignments here on Earth.


Why Christians Should Care About Fitness

From:


The Gospel Coalition

Erik Thoennes and Jeremy Treat discuss the importance of caring for our bodies. https://bit.ly/3UwfrjX


Then we Rock the point home with some praise and worship from Lovewar!

 "Keep Your Hands Off My Stuff"

Title: Keep Your Hands Off My Stuff

Album: Soak Your Brain

Year: 1993


Keywords
jesusdiscipleransomchristian rockstryperholy soldierbloodgoodkings x

