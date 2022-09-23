The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. OK To Be A 'Jacked' Christian?

On today's show we stress the importance of the body of Christ to be a healthy and strong as possible to carry out our Heavenly assignments here on Earth.





Why Christians Should Care About Fitness

From:





The Gospel Coalition

Erik Thoennes and Jeremy Treat discuss the importance of caring for our bodies. https://bit.ly/3UwfrjX





Then we Rock the point home with some praise and worship from Lovewar!

"Keep Your Hands Off My Stuff"

Album: Soak Your Brain

Year: 1993





