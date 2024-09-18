Yemen unveils Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile that West defense systems unwork

The Ansarallah movement part of the Yemeni Armed Forces, began showing off its new hypersonic ballistic missile Palestine-2, which flew freely past several of Western defense systems while targeting occupied Tel Aviv on September 15. They just distributed footage on September 16, 2024, revealing the potential of its hypersonic presence with high maneuverability, surpassing the world's latest and most powerful air defense systems owned by the US and its allies in the Red Sea, including taking down David's Sling, Arrow, and the Israeli Air Force's Iron Dome. Palestine-2 ended Israeli military dominance, at least with a speed of Mach 9 and a distance of 2,040 km in 11 minutes when it landed on the Tel Aviv target.

The targeting of Israel by Palestine-2 could end Western hegemony, because the presence of Yemeni domestically made missiles could be a black swan. Equipped with stealth technology, and operating on solid fuel in "2-stage", it is the main paradox of hypersonics that the United States is superior to not only Russia and China, North Korea and Iran, but also Yemen. Interestingly, Palestine-2 has a range of up to 2,150 kilometers and maneuvers at speeds reaching Mach 16, moreover, it flies from the direction of the Arab country, which is classified by the West as “rogue”, capable of attacking targets in the “First World” countries without hindrance, which turns the entire defense system upside down.

Yemen has dominated the Western world as a whole, which has never happened before, where Palestine-2 managed to hit the Occupation targets, which does not use the language of diplomacy, seems unnecessary and has been forgotten by almost everyone. If the assumptions about the presence of Yemeni hypersonic missiles in the airspace of Israel which is humiliated are proven, even in theory, the emergence of advanced Yemeni weapons, has the opportunity to seriously bang its fist not on the table, but in the face of its Western opponents.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/