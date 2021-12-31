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Protocols and Revelations of the Illuminated Suns of the Golden Dawn
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185 views • December 31, 2021
Protocols and Revelations of the Illuminated Suns of the Golden Dawn
Protocols of the Illuminated Suns of the Golden Dawn https://youtu.be/RQ3Jeu1zk0w
The People Have Weaponized Truth https://youtu.be/UoT4aMSXjS8
What Is Golden Dawn Magick? | Occult 101 https://youtu.be/8Y_YzWsmlWs
Order of The Golden Dawn - Part 1: What is THOOTGD? https://youtu.be/GUIo-yqKYP0
Order of The Golden Dawn - Part 2: Magick https://youtu.be/emIm3ps-4uM
Revelations of the Illuminated Suns of the Golden Dawn
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/09/18/revelations-of-the-illuminated-suns-of-the-golden-dawn/
https://www.crystalinks.com/goldendawn.html
AUDIOBOOK 1:16:06
ILLUMINATED SUNS OF THE GOLDEN DAWN PROTOCOLS & REVELATIONS https://www.bitchute.com/video/5AXRuJ9Nci9K/
This 2-part article contains some excellent information, however I was a little bothered by the title “Revelations of the Illuminated Suns of the Golden Dawn,” which references an occult secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, which was influential in Britain in the late 19th century, the notorious Aleister Crowley later becoming a member in what may have been infiltration by darker influences.
Protocols of the Illuminated Suns of the Golden Dawn
https://i-uv.com/protocols-of-the-illuminated-suns-of-the-golden-dawn/
Protocol 1: Gaslighting the Media
1.) The ‘Russian-collusion’ investigation is the quintessential example of this principle of not only allowing but encouraging the media to spin their delusional narrative. The deep state is tempted into to believing that their narrative will be used to undermine popular opinion of the president in preparation for his impeachment (plan A). If impeachment fails, the groundwork will have been laid for public acceptance, if not relief, at his assassination (plan B). This delusion about their Russian-collusion conspiracy theory narrative is to be encouraged whenever possible.
2.) The primary purpose of gaslighting the media is distraction. The time the CIA Mockingbird apparatchiks spends trying to convince the public of their Russian-collusion conspiracy theory is time the Alliance can use to collect evidence and build air tight cases for the upcoming military tribunals.
3.) The secondary purpose of gaslighting the media is to act as time-delayed controlled demolition of the mainstream media’s reputation. The longer the delusional narrative is allowed to run, the greater the eventual damage to the MSM’s credibility. Every effort must be made to allow the Trump team to appear suspicious and continue feeding the conspiracy theory’s suspicions, while not providing anything tangible. Provide so much ‘smoke’ that belief in the existence of a ‘fire’ becomes exceedingly easy.
4.) The tertiary purpose of gaslighting the media is to create in the agents of the deep state, and their liberal stages, a false sense of security. The goal is to foster a surreal dissociative sense of cognitive dissonance, an uneasy feeling that is relieved by concluding that Trump is simply guilty and stupid. The alternative conclusion being that the entire liberal media establishment has been chasing a giant fiction, while Trump prepares his retaliation; the more improbable and terrifying this possibility, the more cognitive dissonance it will create.
5.) The false belief is so tempting that the deep state FBI and CIA agents will march deeper into their treasonous plot to frame and impeach POTUS, further documenting their own crimes, while providing more time for the white hats to investigate their crimes. Mueller leads the big guns of the deep state fixers on a slow and steady march directly into the jaws of military justice.
6.) The longer the gaslighting continues, the longer Trump has to lift the country up. He has time to remove the restraints and undo the acts of sabotage done to America by the globalists, thus allowing the country to thrive—making America great again. The longer the gaslighting goes on, the greater America becomes. This drives an ever-widening gap between the delusional MSM narrative and the lived reality of Americans on Main Street.
7.) The genius of this protocol is the fact that it allows a gradual awakening of the public to the lies of the mainstream media. This steady shift continues until the public is overwhelmingly aware of the delusional plot to unseat POTUS. When the time is right, and the Russian-collusion farce has been thoroughly exhausted, the Alliance will begin to drop the bombshell disclosures (HRC videos, etc.).
Protocols of the Illuminated Suns of the Golden Dawn https://youtu.be/RQ3Jeu1zk0w
The People Have Weaponized Truth https://youtu.be/UoT4aMSXjS8
What Is Golden Dawn Magick? | Occult 101 https://youtu.be/8Y_YzWsmlWs
Order of The Golden Dawn - Part 1: What is THOOTGD? https://youtu.be/GUIo-yqKYP0
Order of The Golden Dawn - Part 2: Magick https://youtu.be/emIm3ps-4uM
Revelations of the Illuminated Suns of the Golden Dawn
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/09/18/revelations-of-the-illuminated-suns-of-the-golden-dawn/
https://www.crystalinks.com/goldendawn.html
AUDIOBOOK 1:16:06
ILLUMINATED SUNS OF THE GOLDEN DAWN PROTOCOLS & REVELATIONS https://www.bitchute.com/video/5AXRuJ9Nci9K/
This 2-part article contains some excellent information, however I was a little bothered by the title “Revelations of the Illuminated Suns of the Golden Dawn,” which references an occult secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, which was influential in Britain in the late 19th century, the notorious Aleister Crowley later becoming a member in what may have been infiltration by darker influences.
Protocols of the Illuminated Suns of the Golden Dawn
https://i-uv.com/protocols-of-the-illuminated-suns-of-the-golden-dawn/
Protocol 1: Gaslighting the Media
1.) The ‘Russian-collusion’ investigation is the quintessential example of this principle of not only allowing but encouraging the media to spin their delusional narrative. The deep state is tempted into to believing that their narrative will be used to undermine popular opinion of the president in preparation for his impeachment (plan A). If impeachment fails, the groundwork will have been laid for public acceptance, if not relief, at his assassination (plan B). This delusion about their Russian-collusion conspiracy theory narrative is to be encouraged whenever possible.
2.) The primary purpose of gaslighting the media is distraction. The time the CIA Mockingbird apparatchiks spends trying to convince the public of their Russian-collusion conspiracy theory is time the Alliance can use to collect evidence and build air tight cases for the upcoming military tribunals.
3.) The secondary purpose of gaslighting the media is to act as time-delayed controlled demolition of the mainstream media’s reputation. The longer the delusional narrative is allowed to run, the greater the eventual damage to the MSM’s credibility. Every effort must be made to allow the Trump team to appear suspicious and continue feeding the conspiracy theory’s suspicions, while not providing anything tangible. Provide so much ‘smoke’ that belief in the existence of a ‘fire’ becomes exceedingly easy.
4.) The tertiary purpose of gaslighting the media is to create in the agents of the deep state, and their liberal stages, a false sense of security. The goal is to foster a surreal dissociative sense of cognitive dissonance, an uneasy feeling that is relieved by concluding that Trump is simply guilty and stupid. The alternative conclusion being that the entire liberal media establishment has been chasing a giant fiction, while Trump prepares his retaliation; the more improbable and terrifying this possibility, the more cognitive dissonance it will create.
5.) The false belief is so tempting that the deep state FBI and CIA agents will march deeper into their treasonous plot to frame and impeach POTUS, further documenting their own crimes, while providing more time for the white hats to investigate their crimes. Mueller leads the big guns of the deep state fixers on a slow and steady march directly into the jaws of military justice.
6.) The longer the gaslighting continues, the longer Trump has to lift the country up. He has time to remove the restraints and undo the acts of sabotage done to America by the globalists, thus allowing the country to thrive—making America great again. The longer the gaslighting goes on, the greater America becomes. This drives an ever-widening gap between the delusional MSM narrative and the lived reality of Americans on Main Street.
7.) The genius of this protocol is the fact that it allows a gradual awakening of the public to the lies of the mainstream media. This steady shift continues until the public is overwhelmingly aware of the delusional plot to unseat POTUS. When the time is right, and the Russian-collusion farce has been thoroughly exhausted, the Alliance will begin to drop the bombshell disclosures (HRC videos, etc.).
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