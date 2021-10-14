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Eco-Communism - The Climate Change Hoax | Communism through Global Warming
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Eco-Communism - The Climate Change Hoax | Communism through Global Warming
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Eco-Communism--Documentary:a?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Climate change: this is the worst scientific scandal of our generation
Our hopelessly compromised scientific establishment cannot be allowed to get away with the Climategate whitewash.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIGy6K6gVXY
CLIMATEGATE - FROM DEATH OF THE DEEP STATE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/hvHVa4
The "Climate Crisis" is Globalist Swill | Grunt Speak Highlights
https://www.roxytube.com/v/eqEqDx
My Thoughts on Climate Change ! George Carlin - The Planet Isn't Going Anywhere. WE ARE! https://www.roxytube.com/v/qBlFAT
ManMade climate change is yet another hoax sold to the people to further an agenda. Says so in the published document....
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
"In 1991, the Club of Rome, a group of 'elite' individuals (think tank for the Vatican?), published a book called 'The First Global Revolution.' In that book, they admitted to inventing the climate change agenda as a 'common enemy' of mankind, in order to unite the world."
"The First Global Revolution" - [The Club of Rome 1991]
pg. 75 (page 145 in the linked .pdf)
LINK:
https://ia801702.us.archive.org/34/items/the-first-global-revolution-a-report-by-the-council-of-the-club-of-rome-alexande/The First Global Revolution_ A Report by the Council of the Club of Rome - Alexander King, Bertrand Schneider - - Random House, Inc. _ Pantheon Books (1991).pdf
DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/s/qk51c9e6hvr1ou7/The First Global Revolution_ A Report by the Council of the Club of Rome - Alexander King, Bertrand Schneider - - Random House, Inc. _ Pantheon Books (1991) - Copy - Copy.pdf?dl=0
DRIVE: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ae2DjQwbtJHLJ0kG8NfxChIPtd1a53VV/view?usp=sharing
__________________________________
https://www.end-times-prophecy.org/club-of-rome-climate.html
CLUB OF ROME, VATICAN AND CLIMATE AGENDA
In 1991, the Club of Rome, a group of 'elite' individuals (think tank for the Vatican?), published a book called 'The First Global Revolution.' In that book, they admitted to inventing the climate change agenda as a 'common enemy' of mankind, in order to unite the world. Take a look at the following statement from the 1991 book:
"In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Eco-Communism--Documentary:a?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
Climate change: this is the worst scientific scandal of our generation
Our hopelessly compromised scientific establishment cannot be allowed to get away with the Climategate whitewash.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIGy6K6gVXY
CLIMATEGATE - FROM DEATH OF THE DEEP STATE
https://www.roxytube.com/v/hvHVa4
The "Climate Crisis" is Globalist Swill | Grunt Speak Highlights
https://www.roxytube.com/v/eqEqDx
My Thoughts on Climate Change ! George Carlin - The Planet Isn't Going Anywhere. WE ARE! https://www.roxytube.com/v/qBlFAT
ManMade climate change is yet another hoax sold to the people to further an agenda. Says so in the published document....
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
"In 1991, the Club of Rome, a group of 'elite' individuals (think tank for the Vatican?), published a book called 'The First Global Revolution.' In that book, they admitted to inventing the climate change agenda as a 'common enemy' of mankind, in order to unite the world."
"The First Global Revolution" - [The Club of Rome 1991]
pg. 75 (page 145 in the linked .pdf)
LINK:
https://ia801702.us.archive.org/34/items/the-first-global-revolution-a-report-by-the-council-of-the-club-of-rome-alexande/The First Global Revolution_ A Report by the Council of the Club of Rome - Alexander King, Bertrand Schneider - - Random House, Inc. _ Pantheon Books (1991).pdf
DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/s/qk51c9e6hvr1ou7/The First Global Revolution_ A Report by the Council of the Club of Rome - Alexander King, Bertrand Schneider - - Random House, Inc. _ Pantheon Books (1991) - Copy - Copy.pdf?dl=0
DRIVE: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ae2DjQwbtJHLJ0kG8NfxChIPtd1a53VV/view?usp=sharing
__________________________________
https://www.end-times-prophecy.org/club-of-rome-climate.html
CLUB OF ROME, VATICAN AND CLIMATE AGENDA
In 1991, the Club of Rome, a group of 'elite' individuals (think tank for the Vatican?), published a book called 'The First Global Revolution.' In that book, they admitted to inventing the climate change agenda as a 'common enemy' of mankind, in order to unite the world. Take a look at the following statement from the 1991 book:
"In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite
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