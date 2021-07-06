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THESE TEN THINGS WILL HAPPEN NEXT AS THE CONSPIRATORS TIGHTEN THE SCREW BY DR. VERNON COLEMAN
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270 views • July 06, 2021
Dr. Vernon Coleman
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains precisely what informed conset means, why it's important and why vaccines are the only drugs given without informed consent.
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
and
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains precisely what informed conset means, why it's important and why vaccines are the only drugs given without informed consent.
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
and
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
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