Russian newest S-350 Vityaz system destroys up to 16 targets in one attack

Russian Army began using the latest S-350 Vityaz anti-aircraft system in Ukraine, which can attack 12 to 16 targets simultaneously against aircraft and cruise missile threats. S-350 battery destroyed 12 Himars rockets, against American Atacms missiles, as well as the British Storm Shadow. The system offers a series of advantages over other systems.
